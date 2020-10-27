Other Sports of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghana Beach Soccer

Sunset Sports Keta receives kits donations from US based Ishmael Kwawununu

The new Sunset Sports Keta kits on display

African Beach Soccer Champions, Sunset Sports Keta’s preparations towards the upcoming season has been boosted by donations made by a US-based fan Ishmael Kwawununu.



Mr. Kwawununu who is visiting his family in Ghana donated two sets of jerseys, house kits, and training equipment as a first step and also promised to actively support the club ahead of the upcoming season.



Another fan Jerome Yevugah who was present during the presentation pledged to support the beach soccer team with first aid equipment for the season.



Sunset Sports Keta CEO Dzidodo Ruben Adjahoe expressed gratitude to the donors and used the opportunity appeal for more of such support to the club.



"We appreciate your positive thoughts and generous support to the club and we are still counting on every support we can get ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Beach Soccer season.



The Keta based side are three times Ghana Beach Soccer Champions and Currently holds the African title after winning Copa Lagos 2019.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.