Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Sunday’s Kotoko-Hearts game was the worst I have watched - Aziz Haruna

Former Hearts of Oak management member, Aziz Aruna Futa

Former Accra Hearts of Oak management member, Aziz Haruna Futa, has described last Sunday’s Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak as the worst game to be played by the two sides.



Aziz has witnessed a lot of matches between the two Ghana Premier League giants and believes the standard or competition exhibited by the two teams on Sunday was below standard juxtaposing it with their previous meetings in the past.



The NPP NASARA Co-coordinator was reacting to the game on Happy 98.9FM Sports Show with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya.



“This was the worst Hearts of Oak- Asante Kotoko game I have watched. I don’t remember the last time we played this game behind closed doors. On Sunday the game was too dull. I haven’t seen a Hearts-Kotoko game that two penalties have been awarded to both teams”.



“The tension in this game is about the fans. It is just a few of these players who have played this game in front of the fans. I was expecting the new players to play to their best because the fans were not at the stadium. They being there could be an advantage or disadvantage to the players”



Aziz Haruna mentioned he was happy with the result considering the current happenings in the Hearts of Oak team before facing their arch-rivals.



“When we scored Kotoko four they had their top players even when we beat them in the Confederation Cup. You could see the intensity in that game. I am happy we managed a draw in this game considering our current situation”.



“I cannot blame the fans too much but yesterday’s game was the worst Hearts-Kotoko game I watched. Maybe the restriction for the game to be played behind closed doors could be a factor”, he concluded.