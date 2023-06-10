Sulley Muntari tips Inter to beat Man City to win Champions League

Sports News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Sulley Muntari has tipped his former club Inter to win the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League ahead of Manchester City in the final to be played on Saturday, June 10, 2023.



Manchester City face Italian giants Inter in the final of Europe's biggest club competition. Man City chasing their first UCL silver wear two years after losing out in their first attempt to fellow Premier League side, Chelsea.



Man City have a chance to join the League of Treble winners if Pep Guardiola's men lift the UCL in Istanbul.



Although the odds favour the Citizens, Inter comes into the UCL final with loads of experience. They have won the UCL on three occasions, back-to-back in 64 and 65 before winning their 3rd in 2010.



In 2010 they won it with coach Jose Mourinho and Ghana's Sulley Muntari beating Bayern 2-0 to win the trophy.



And ahead of the final Sulley Muntari believes Inter can shock Man City if they can put out their best performance in the match.



Inzaghi knows what to do. Italian football is known for being tactical and disciplined when it comes to defending and attacking too. I cannot wait to watch the finals,” Muntari told Super Sports in an interview.



He added, “Inter knows what City is capable of doing but then I have my support for Inter. It's going to be 1-0 or 2-1 for Inter.”



JNA/WA