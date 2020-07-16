Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Sulley Muntari’s hopes of playing for Kaizer Chiefs dashed

Muntari has been without a club since Albacete Balompie

Agent of Sulley Muntari Sipho Shaven has ruled out a transfer to Kaizer Chiefs due to the transfer ban imposed on the club.



Muntari, 35, is currently a free-agent after leaving Spanish Segunda Division side Albacete Balompie last year.



The former Black Stars midfielder has expressed interest in playing in the PSL after revealing his interest of playing for Kaizer chiefs.



But his agent Sipho Shaven has ruled out a move to Kaizer chiefs but revealed talks with other PSL clubs for a possible move are ongoing.



“There were discussions about many PSL teams, but Kaizer Chiefs has never been part of the plan to bring him here because of the transfer ban they are currently faced with,” Shaven told KickOff.



“We have been in contact with a few teams including one team in Gauteng and another one in KwaZulu-Natal that have shown huge interest.”



“Unfortunately, I can’t reveal their names at the moment. We must understand the business of football and give respect to the clubs we are talking to.”



“It’s not about money but his desire to play in the PSL. He has achieved a lot in his football career in Europe and obviously he is not only bringing his talent but also his experience.”

