Sulley Muntari's brother, Muniru joins Kotoko

Muniru had been without a club since July this year

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Ghanaian football legend, Sulley Muntari’s junior brother, Sulley Muniru.



The Central Midfielder signed a 2-year deal for the Porcupine Warriors after many attempts to sign Justice failed.



Muniru, who has had a stint with European Clubs including CFR Cluj and Yeni Malatyaspor comes in to form a partnership with Emmanuel Keyekeh who joined from Karela United.



The 28-year old becomes Asante Kotoko’s 8th signing of the window under new Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amposah.