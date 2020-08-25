Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Sulley Muntari refuses to rule out Al-Ittihad return

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari has hinted that he will not rule out a return to his former club Al-Ittihad.



The combative midfielder had a stint with the Saudi Arabian outfit in the 2015/2016 season and according to Muntari, he will love to play for the club again due to the affections he has for them.



The former AC Milan star in his first-ever Instagram conversation with his fans over the weekend answered that he would embrace the opportunity to play for Al-Ittihad.



“Al-Ittihad is also the best team in Saudi. I love it especially the fans because they are so great."



"In fact I enjoyed my stay in Saudi, they great Muslim country and I had so much fan when I was playing there and I miss them all. So I can’t wait to go back” he said.



Sulley Muntari is currently without a club and has been linked with a move to Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

