Sulley Muntari loses mum Hajia Kande

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The mother of ex-Ghana international Sulley Muntari is reported dead in the Ashanti Regional town of Konongo, GHANASoccernet.com understands.



According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after battling illness 'for sometime'.



Hajia Kande, as she was affectionately called, will be buried on Monday, 31 May 2021 in Konongo where she resided.



She was also the mother of former Asante Kotoko midfielder Muniru Sulley who now plays for Belarusian side Minsk.



On May 29 2017, the brothers lost their father Alhaji Muniru.