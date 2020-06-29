Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Sulley Muntari is one of the most sincere players I have played with - Derek Boateng

Former Ghana midfielder, Derek Boateng has praised former teammate, Sulley Muntari, describing him as the sincerest player he has ever played with.



Muntari, a former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder has been over the years described as a bad boy of the team.



He was sacked from the camp of the Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Boateng, in an interview with Starr Sports recounted how Muntari stood against the move by the then Ghana Football Association’s hierarchy, to place local players in the economy class and foreign players in business class when coming for camping.



“Sulley Ali Muntari is the most sincere Black stars player I worked with, he always wanted the best for his colleagues.



“He resisted a move by Black Stars officials to place local players in the economy class and foreign players in business class,” he added.



Both Derek Boateng and Sulley Ali Muntari featured in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup in Germany and Brazil respectively.





