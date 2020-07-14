Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Sulley Muntari implores FIFA to do more in fighting racism

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

The former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari has called on FIFA to do more to get rid of racism from football.



Racial abuse among black players in world football has been a major issue for the game in the past decades.



Players and clubs in various leagues have also staged subtle on-field protests following the death of George Floyd, a black American who was killed in the United State by a white policeman.



Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the former AC Milan the midfielder stressed that the VAR was invented to correct the existing wrongs in football and the same efforts should be channeled into fighting racism in sports generally.



“For instance, they have invented VAR, which helps to take alternative views on decisions.



"So why don’t you put that same energy into tackling racism?” he asked.



Muntari was racially abused in 2017.



The 34-year-old walked off the field after he was shown a yellow card for complaining to the referee about racist chants from Cagliari fans when he was playing for Pescara in Italy.



According to him, such situations called for unity within the sports fraternity.



“When it happened to me, I walked out. Whenever someone encounters such a thing, the person needs to walk, but we have to come together and fight it,” he said.



"Person’s colour does not matter because we are all human beings. It will go on forever if we don’t change it”.



Muntari has been clubless after leaving the Spanish second division side Albacete last year.



He has, however, been linked to Accra Hearts of Oak and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.



The 2010 Champions League winner has openly declared his love to play for Chiefs next season.

