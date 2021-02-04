Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari fought for me when I was dropped from 2014 World Cup squad - David Accam

Former Ghana International, Sulley Ali Muntari

Ghanaian striker, David Accam, has revealed how his former Black Stars teammate, Sulley Ali Muntari, demanded flight tickets for him and other players to travel back to their clubs when they were dropped from the 2014 World Cup squad whiles in camp with the national team.



David Accam, along with Jerry Akaminko and Jeffrey Schlupp, were cut from the 23-man squad for the World Cup ahead of a friendly in America.



The players had played a game against Holland and were expecting to justify themselves in the team’s last friendly match before the tournament when they got the news that they have been dropped from the team without any formal notice from the coaching staff.



Recalling how the whole event occurred in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Accam said, “The way we manage our football is not really nice.”



“We had a game with Holland and the next day we were travelling to America so our bags had been packed and someone sent me the list (on phone) that my name is not part and I didn’t even know because as far as I know, I was travelling with the team.”



He added, “All of a sudden, the coach called me that this is what happened, he said, we still believe in you and stuff but this is the team I’m taking but you will still have your chance after the World Cup and I said that’s fine, but I expected it in a formal way not after I saw the list elsewhere.”



However, after being evicted from the camp, the former Nashville SC player recounted how they were left hanging as authorities in the team failed to book a flight for them to return to their respective clubs.



“I took my bag and booked my own flight to Sweden,” Accam said after he was asked if they were provided with a return flight.



According to him, it took the intervention of Sulley Muntari to fight for him and his other teammates to get the authorities to request a flight for them or pay their flight tickets.



“Sulley told them in Twi to book a flight for me because you said you’re not going with me,” Accam told Citi TV.



He added, “Sulley said don’t worry, book your flight, I will make sure they pay you your money. He went to the secretary and told him, you guys have to pay or if not you have to pay them the money they used to book the flight.”



The former Right to Dream Academy player revealed that his money was reimbursed after he made a follow up on it.