Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Sulley Muntari eyes Kaizer Chiefs move after rejecting Maritzburg United

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari has turned down an offer from South African side, Maritzburg United as he eyes a move to Kaizer Chiefs.



Muntari, a UEFA Champions League winner, is a free agent after his short-term contract with Spanish side Albacete expired at the end of last season.



He was strongly linked to the PSL side when football resumed.



According to Muntari’s South Africa-based agent Sipho Shaven, the former Portsmouth midfielder has expressed his desire to play in the South African Premier Soccer League.



“He has given me a mandate to talk to clubs in South Africa. He is very keen to play in the PSL next season,” Shaven told South African media outlet, KickOff.com.



Despite Muntari’s strong desire to sign for Chiefs, the club has been banned by FIFA from signing any player for the next two transfer window periods, unless their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is successful.



SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates are also said to be monitoring the situation and could make an offer soon.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.