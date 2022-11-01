Sulley Muntari details how popular journalist Joe Laka shaped his football career

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has revealed that veteran radio broadcaster, Joe Laka was the first manager he had in his career.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Muntari shared a detailed story about his early days where he disclosed that Joe Laka commonly known as "Sir Joe" expressed interest in him while he was at high school.



Sulley narrated that he met Joe Laka at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School(OKESS) at the time when Sir Joe was an English tutor in the school.



"I got a scholarship to go to Okess, when I finished JSS(Junior Secondary School)...At that time at OKESS, they used to choose football players. It was around 1999-2000 that's when I got the scholarship. Joe Lakker was there, Paa Kwesi Fabin(now Aduana Stars coach). Joe Lakker wasn't a sports teacher. I think he was an English teacher. Paa Kwesi, yes. And then there was another coach we used to call Bra Kwame. Paa Kwesi was very strict, but Bra Kwame was the soft one. Paa Kwesi was tough in a good way and he brought very good things out of us. So Joe Lakker said he wanted to be my manager. So they were friends with my mum.



Muntari recounted that Sir Joe used to buy him a pack of sachet water, which was a big flex back then. He added that Joe Laka also got him boots which enable him to play well and advance his career.



"That was when I came to school. He got me a few boots. At that time, sachet water was fresh in the system. He will buy me a pack then I will keep it in my chop box. That was like it, you know."



Sulley Muntari had a successful career, playing for AC Milan, Inter Milan, Portsmouth amongst other top clubs in Europe.



He is one of the few Ghanaian players to have won the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup alongside the Italian Serie A title.



For Ghana, he was one of the most adored players in Black Stars' history. He scored two goals at the World Cup and helped Ghana reach the quarter-finals in 2010.







