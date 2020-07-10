Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Sulley Muntari confirms speaking with an agent over PSL move

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has confirmed media reports linking him with a move to South Africa after he revealed holding talks with an agent.



Muntari has been without a club since leaving Spanish second-tier side Albacete in June 2019 after a six-month loan spell. He has since been keeping himself in shape by training alone in his native country.



“I spoke to an agent. He gave me a call. I have forgotten his name. Sipho...I don’t know how to pronounce his name,” Muntari told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.



According to the reports, topsides, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns are the teams to have expressed interest in his services.



Muntari's glittering career includes winning the English FA Cup with Portsmouth and also played for Premier League side Sunderland.



He started his career in Europe with Udinese and also featured for AC Milan in the Italian Serie A.



Sulley Ali Muntari also played one season for Saudi top-flight Al Ittihad.

