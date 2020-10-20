Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Sulley Muntari close to joining Maritzburg United

Muntari last played for Albacete in 2019

Ghanaian international Sulley Ali Muntari is close to joining South African side Maritzburg United in the Premier Soccer League.



According to various media reports, the former Inter Milan midfielder will arrive at King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Monday, October 19 to conclude the negotiations with ‘The Team of Choice’.



“Muntari and Maritzburg United have reached an agreement in principle.



“He is landing in South Africa to finalise the deal with Maritzburg United. He could be unveiled this week depending on his signature,” Kickoff.com reported.



Sulley Muntari was also linked with a move to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.



The 36-year-old last played for Albacete in 2019.

