Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, other ex-Black Stars players visit Christian Atsu's family

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars players Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and some other colleagues have visited the family of late Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu.



Muntari and Gyan alongside ex-players like Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Baffour Gyan, and Haminu Dramani were all spotted at the Atsu's family house in Accra to commiserate with them.



Christian Atsu's body arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Sunday after it was recovered from the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6.



The 31-year-old got trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week before he was found dead.



The family is yet to announce plans for the burial and funeral of the winger who was crowned best player at the 2015 AFCON.



Among the player who visited, Atsu appeared to be close to Asamoah Gyan as they both used to shoot skits during camping.



Gyan after confirmation of Atsu's demise was left broken as he shared some of the fun moments he had with him on Instagram.







