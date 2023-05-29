Sulemana hits double, Paintsil scores again: Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian players in the top five leagues and the Belgium Pro League were in action over the weekend as the Premier League reached the final matchday.



Kamaldeen Sulemana waited until the final day to score his first goals for Southampton, with the others putting in decent performances throughout.



Here is the Footballghana.com wrap of the Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.



Premier League



Tariq Lamptey was still missing for Brighton when they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa because of his ongoing injury issuees.



Thomas Partey once again started in a right-back role and inverted into midfield in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Wolves.



Antoine Semenyo was not involved in Bournemouth's defeat at Everton because of injury.



Jordan Ayew played the entire 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. His brother, Andre Ayew came on in the 89th minute for Forest.



Kamaldeen Sulemana scored twice against Liverpool for his first goals for Southampton in a 4-4 draw, ending the season with two goals and an assist in 18 games since joining in January. Mohammed Salisu was not in the matchday squad.



LaLiga



Inaki Williams was decent for Athletic Club in their 1-0 home defeat to bottom club Elche in the penultimate day of the season.



Abdul Mumin played tge full 90 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in their 2-1 win over Villarreal.



Joseph Aidoo lasted the entire game as Celta Vigo lost 1-0 to Cadiz.



Iddrisu Baba played the full 90 minutes for Mallorca in their 3-0 loss at champions Barcelona.



Serie A



Emmanuel Gyasi was on the field for 80 minutes as his side Spezia lost 4-0 at home to Torino.



Alfred Duncan lasted 76 minutes as Fiorentina claimed a 2-1 win over AS Roma.



Ibrahim Sulemana was superb for Hellas Verona in their 1-1 draw at home to Empoli.



Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute for Cremonese in their 3-2 defeat at Lazio.



French Ligue 1



Alexander Djiku was not involved in Strasbourg's 1-1 draw against PSG because of red card suspension.



Alidu Seidu played the entire duration for Clermont Foot in their 2-0 win over Lorient. Grejohn Kyei was subbed off after 76 minutes.



Salis Abdul Samed played the full 90 minutes for Lens in their 3-0 win over Ajaccio to seal Champions League qualification.



Gideon Mensah finished the game for AJ Auxerre in a 1-1 draw at Toulouse. Elisha Owusu is still missing for AJ Auxerre beacuse of injury.



Bundesliga



Kingsley Schindler was brought on in the 62nd minute for Koln as Bayern Munich beat them 2-1 to win the title on final day.



Ansgar Knauff was not involved for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 2-1 win over Freiburg. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh also missed out for Freiburg because of his ongoing injury rehabilitation.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei was vital for Bochum in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen to avoid relegation, playing the full 90 minutes.



Belgium Pro League



Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 3-1 win over Club Brugge for his 17th goal of the season. Denis Odoi was also played the entire 90 minutes for Brugge while Kamal Sowah was on the bench.



Abu Francis came off the bench to score his second goal of the season for Cercle Brugge in a 4-0 win at Standard Liege.