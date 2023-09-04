Sulayman Marreh: The Gambian player who rejected 'unfair' call-up due to lack of game time at club

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gambian defensive midfielder, Sulayman Marreh, has turned down a national team call-up due to a lack of game time at his club.



The Gent midfielder has not played a single minute this season with his last appearance dating back to 23 February 2023.



Marreh noted that it would be unfair to don the national colors while he is not performing at his best level for his club.



“I was called to play for my country but I can’t come because I am not playing currently. It is not fair to come and play for your country if you are not at your best,” he said as stated by Gambian outlet Gambiana.



Gambia who are in second place in Group G of the AFCON qualifiers are just a point away from securing qualification for their second appearance at the continental showpiece.



The Scorpions will host Congo Brazzaville at the Stade de Marrakech stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.





EE/KPE