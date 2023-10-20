Sudanese national team unveil James Kwasi Appiah as new head coach

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah has been officially unveiled as the new national team head coach for Sudan.



The unveiling ceremony took place on Friday, October 20, when the Ghanaian tactician signed a three-year contract.



The 64-year-old signed his contract in Saudi Arabia where the Sudanese Football Association currently operates due to the instability in the country.



He will be assisted by former Techiman Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, while ex-Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, will serve as the goalkeeper’s trainer.



Appiah’s first task will be to prepare the Sudanese team for their upcoming international assignments against Togo and DR Congo in the World Cup qualifiers.



Despite his new role with Sudan, Appiah will also oversee activities at Asante Kotoko, where he serves as technical director and the chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).



Kwesi Appiah is expected to earn $50,000 as a monthly salary as the head coach of the Sudan national team.



