Sudan giants Al Hilal Omdurman in negotiations with coach Kwasi Appiah

Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman have entered into negotiations with former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah according to reports.



Al Hilal wants to hire the 59-year-old to lead the club in the 2020/2021 season and are willing to seal the deal before football activities resume in their country.



The 2019/2020 campaign has been put on hold in Sudan since mid-March due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Appiah, who managed Al Khartoum Al Watani also in Sudan from December 2014 to April 2017 caught the attention of the big clubs following an impressive outing in the top-flight.



Appiah is currently unattached after his contract wasn't renewed as the head coach of the Black Stars in January 2020.



The ex-Ghana defender qualified the West African nation to their third FIFA World Cup in 2014 in Brazil and also finished fourth at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.



Appiah also led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt exiting at the round of 16 stages against Tunisia.



Earlier this year the Sudanese Football Association contacted Appiah for the vacant national team head coach role but negotiations fell through as agreement could not be reached.

