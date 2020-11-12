Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: GNA

Sudan cannot be underrated – Black Stars coach

C.K Akonnor, Black Stars coach

Charles Akonnor, head coach of the senior national team has stated that his side will not underrate Sudan in the third game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation’s qualifier on Thursday afternoon at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Speaking in a pre-match interview, the coach said “they are a team that, did not have the challenges we had. Most of their players play in Sudan and they have been together for quite some time now. So you cannot underrate them.



“But we are not really worried about that. It’s a fact, that they would like to play defensive and make things difficult for us. We are really prepared very well.



“Today, we would go through some video sessions and let the guys know what ought to be done and hopefully, we would do well to carry the day.



Coach Akonnor said, the players have shown positive signs at training and had given out their best.



“I am very much aware of what they want to do. I have spoken to almost all of them and I think they have given me the necessary confidence, and I believe they would excel today,” he added.



The Black Stars this afternoon will play Sudan in an AFCON qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.





