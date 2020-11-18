Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Sudan beat Ghana because they were the better side - Coach Didi Dramani

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Dramani Mas-Ud Didi has indicated that Ghana lost to Sudan on Tuesday afternoon because the Black Stars were second-best to the opponent.



Yesterday, the Ghana national team played away to the Group C opponent looking to bag 3 points to secure early qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



At the end of the 90 minutes, Sudan emerged superior as they beat the Black Stars by a goal to nil.



Speaking to Hot FM today, Coach Didi Dramani has in an assessment of the match has given credit to Sudan for being the better team of the day.



“The Sudanese were ahead of Ghana in terms of ball possession against Ghana Yesterday Sudanese were eager and they were on top than us yesterday though our top players too were not part of the game,” the coach noted.



Coach Didi Dramani continued, “Partey, Dede Ayew and many players who got call ups couldn’t join camp due to covid-19 situations also made things hard for the team to prepare well for the qualifiers.”



After yesterday’s defeat, there is pressure on Ghana now to ensure they win the remaining 2 games in the qualifiers to the 2021 AFCON.

