Suarez accuses FIFA of discrimination after his wife, children were denied access to him after Ghana victory

Uruguay striker, Luis Suarez has accused FIFA of discrimination after his wife and children were denied access to the substitute bench after their 2-0 defeat over Ghana on Friday, December 2, 2022.



According to the former Barcelona striker, he saw a French player with his children on the substitute bench in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and doesn't understand why he was prevented from doing same.



He questioned why there seems to be preferential treatment to some countries but when it comes to Uruguayans, the story is always different.



"I saw a France player with his children on the substitute bench. So why always (is it a problem) against Uruguay?"



"It seems that we have to have another power at the media level to have access to have my children to allow them come down for a second to greet me, but hey, that's FIFA," Suarez complained to TeleDoce quoted by footballghana.com.



Luis Saurez captained and provided two assists to help Uruguay beat the Black Stars 2-0 in the final Group H game. The victory was not enough to secure qualification to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after South Korea's 2-1 victory over Portugal.