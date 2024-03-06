‘Stubborn’ Northern Regional NSA boss Salamatu Alhassan transferred to Accra

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Presidency has announced transferring the Northern Regional Director General of the National Sports Authority to the Accra headquarters.



Salamatu Alhassan is renowned for her stubbornness and refusing to adhere to orders from higher authorities.



At the start of February this year, the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament ordered for her arrest due to her failure to deposit over GH¢160,000 in internally generated funds.



She was not transferred to the NSA headquarters alone. The Central Regional Chief of Staff, Alexander Tiiku, Ashanti Regional Director, Emmanuel Appiah, and Volta Regional Head, Daniel Sarpei have all been transferred to the head office in Accra.



All this is happening after the NSA boss himself, Professor Peter Twumasi was relieved of his duties.



Twumasi's removal came after he was summoned to the Jubilee House for questioning on various matters and appealed for clemency without success.



His termination was communicated to the board about two weeks ago.



Prof Twumasi was appointed Director General of the Authority on December 10, 2018, replacing Robert Sarfo Mensah who resigned following his alleged involvement in the 'number 12' expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger EyePI.