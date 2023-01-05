Stripping Asamoah Gyan off Black Stars captaincy for Dede was the right decision - Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has stated that stripping Asamoah Gyan off Black Stars captaincy for Andre Ayew was the right decision.



Kwesi Appiah, prior to the 2019 AFCON, named Asamoah Gyan as the general captain, handing the official captain role to Andre Dede Ayew.



Explaining his decision that many blamed Ghana's early exit on, Kwesi Appiah said he did the right thing.



"It is about doing the right thing. I couldn't have stripped Gyan of the captaincy and given it to Christian Atsu(or any junior player). Whoever deserves to take over, you give it to him," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.



The former Asante Kotoko manager added that Asamoah Gyan did not give him full corporation but believes he made the right decision concerning the captaincy.



"Pushing him to be the general captain, I was thinking that we would work together to control the team. Then he would end his national team honourably but unfortunately, it didn't happen that way. In actual fact, I did what I think was right."



Gyan featured in one game at the 2019 AFCON when he came on to force an own goal against Tunisia in the round of 16.



The game travelled to penalties with Ghana losing 4-5 on penalties. The game was Gyan's final game for Black Stars.







EE/FNOQ