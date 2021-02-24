Striker Prince Amponsah completes move to FK Pelister

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Footballghana.com can officially report that Ghanaian international Prince Amponsah has completed his move to FK Pelister.
The exciting striker in the past few weeks has been chased by a number of clubs looking to bolster their squads.
On the back of successful negotiations, Prince Amponsah has finally chosen his destination. The 24-year-old has signed for Macedonian top-flight side Pelister in a move that sees him ending his stay at Thai club Chonburi FC.
The deal brokered by UK-based Ghanaian agent Papa Agyemang was officially sealed today with the attacker expected to immediately link up with his teammates.
In the past, Prince Amponsah established himself as a deadly striker during a 6-year stay in Thailand.
In the country, he had stints with Chonburi FC, Phanthong FC and Uthai Thani FC.