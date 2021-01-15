Soccer News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Striker Ginaid Aruna leaves Spanish side UD Montijo

Ghanaian forward Ginaid Aruna has left Spanish lower tier side, UD Montijo, just four months after renewing his contract, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 21-year-old had extended his stay with the club in August 2020 but leaves with six months remaining on his current deal.



Ginaid netted three times this season from his first two games of the campaign. The former Dreams FC player scored a brace against Valdivia (3-0) and one against UP Plasencia (0-1).



The strong forward had earned a new contract after making an immediate impact following his arrival in Spain, scoring seven goals in 21 matches to be the club's top scorer in the 2019/20 season.



"We thank him for his time at our club and we wish him the best of luck in the future, both personally and professionally," the club wrote on Twitter.



He previously had a short stint with Extremadura UD in Spain.





???? #Oficial: #PrimerEquipo

??? Ginaid no continuará en la @UDMONTIJO.



???? Le agradecemos su etapa en nuestro club y deseamos la mejor de las suertes en el futuro, tanto personal, como profesional.#Gracias | #PiensaEnGrande pic.twitter.com/OhCUopw1Dq — Unión Deportiva Montijo (@UDMONTIJO) January 12, 2021