Striker Felix Ohene Gyan scores on full debut for AS Roma U19 in Primavera Championship

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Striker Felix Ohene Gyan chalked another piece of history in his AS Roma career after scoring in his first start for the U19 side in the Primavera Championship on Saturday, 17 April 2021.



His goal ensured Roma drew 1-1 with Atalanta at the Campo Agostino Di Bartolomei Park.



It did not take long for the 18-year-old to stamp his mark on the game as he managed to put Roma ahead in the 11th minute.



Midfielder Nicola Zalewski managed to pick out Gyan with a cross from the left flank.



Ohene Gyan approached the cross at the first post and directed his header past the Atalanta goalkeeper.



He has justified the decision to start him after impressing in three cameo appearances.



However, Ohene Gyan was substituted in the 63rd minute after showing signs of discomfort.



Roma could not hold onto the goal as Atalanta snatched the equaliser in the 73rd minute.



This is Ohene Gyan's first goal in the Primavera Championship.



Three days after his unveiling, the former Eurafrica Academy player scored on his debut for the club's U18 in the league where he has three goals and an assist U18 league.



