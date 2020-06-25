Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Strike is still the official Kit provider for Kotoko- Yussif Chibsah

A representative of Portuguese sportswear manufacturers, Strike, Yussif Chibsah has revealed that the partnership between his outfit and Asante Kotoko still exists until 2022.



The ex-Kotoko player insists Strike are the official kit sponsors of the club and feels 'disrespected' with reports circulating in the media that the Porcupines are set to sign a new kit sponsorship deal with their rivals.



Earlier this week, reports went rife that Kotoko is in talks with UMBRO as their new kit sponsors.



“Strike is still the official Kit provider for Kotoko. The headlines circulating in the media about Kotoko signing deals with other Kit Providers are very disrespectful to the Strike brand. I, therefore, call on the officials of Kotoko to come out and clear the air on this wrong notion," Yusif Chibsah told Angel Fm 102.9 Accra.



Strike signed a deal with Asante Kotoko in 2019, and have since kitted the Porcupine Warriors for the past two seasons.



“Our partnership deal with Asante Kotoko Sporting Club is binding until 2022. Kindly ignore all rumours making”. Chibsah posted on his Facebook page."





