Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku to make injury return against Nimes

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku has returned to training after making a swift recovery from an injury that has kept him out for three weeks.



The Strasbourg guardsman is expected to return to the starting lineup when they face Nimes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.



Djiku, who missed Ghana's double AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome has missed Strasbourg's last five games.



The 26-year-old has been instrumental for the French club this season and his comeback is a major boost for manager Thierry Lauren.



The French-born Ghanaian was named the Blue and Whites player of the month in February following his swashbuckling performances in the month.



He has played 24 times for the club in Ligue 1 this season.