Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Stranded players India plead with govt to be repatriated back home

Stranded Ghanaian players, students in India

Happy Sports can report that over 50 Ghanaians including players and students have been stranded in India for months following the closure of Ghana’s borders in March as a measure to curb the importation of the coronavirus.



According to reports gathered by Happy Sports, all attempts to return home have failed and they are calling on the government for support or else their situation will worsen.



One of the stranded Ghanaians making a plea in the video to the government said they already have their ticket but cannot afford to pay the special evacuation and quarantine fee.









