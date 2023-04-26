Stop wasting money on Black Stars, invest in Entertainment industry - Dada Hafco tells govt

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife musician, Dada Hafco, believes it is time the government stops wasting state resources on the Black Stars who have nothing to show in over 40 years.



Dada Hafco claimed that the creative industry has more potential and a greater prospect to yield results and can change the fortunes of the country.



The Yebuwu Nti hitmaker urged the government to pump money into the creative arts industry because they have put Ghana on the map and will produce better results than the Black Stars.



“Look at how much money we’ve been pumping into the Black Stars. I am an avid football lover. I would love to watch football every time."



"But since 1982 if we haven’t won any football trophy why do we keep doing it when in recent times Ghana has become a hub for entertainment every Christmas?”



“Why are we not channeling enough energy [into the arts] because entertainment is actually putting Ghana on the map more than even football so why are not putting more energy into that?” Hafco said on Joy FM as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.



JE/PKE