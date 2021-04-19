Stop the buying and selling of players – Dan Kwaku Yeboah to Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah has urged the board of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to move the club away from the practice of producing and selling players to harnessing them for continental assignments.



Kotoko, last month traded star forward Kwame Opoku to Algerian side MSC Algers. The striker who was their lead scorer in the season agreed to a deal to move after the first round of the Ghana Premier League season.



Reacting to this move, Kwaku Yeboah noted that it is high time Kotoko moves away from being a ‘buying and selling club.



He worryingly expressed that the practice does not fit Kotoko’s status as one of the biggest clubs on the continent.



Kwaku Yeboah would not blame the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah but believes the club with its rich history and persons should have enough in their reserves to retain performing players.



“Nana Yaw is doing his best and I don’t blame him but a team like Kotoko with Manyhia should not be selling players. They should be able to maintain players. Nana Yaw is just a management member and if there is no money, he will be forced to sell but from where Kotoko is coming from, they shouldn’t be operating buy and sell,” he said.



Kwame Opoku’s move to Algeria has not impacted Kotoko’s performance with the club currently lying on the summit of the league table.



New striker Andy Kumi has enjoyed a good start to his Kotoko career with two goals in his three opening games.



