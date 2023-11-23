Stop the 'boot-licking' - Nana Aba Anamoah blasts Ghanaians over sack Chris Hughton calls

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has lashed out at journalists to stop kowtowing to the Ghana Football Association(GFA) for money.



Reacting to former GFA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie Daara's tweet on whether Chris Hughton should be sacked after the defeat to Comoros, she implied that the former Tottenham boss is the problem of the Black Stars' failure but rather the FA.



She stated that Sannie's question should have sought to address whether or not the GFA has given any reason for Ghanaians to trust them.



Nana Aba further entreated that the country's football will only improve if journalists stop fawning at the FA for money.



"The question should be ‘do you think the past and present FA are worth our time and investment?’ We will improve when the arse-licking and praise-singing for coins stop. Leave Hughton alone," she wrote in a quoted reply on X.



The Black Stars technical team made up of Chris Hughton, George Boateng, Didi Dramani, and Richard Kingson has been heavily critised following some poor results recently.



They guided the team to a third defeat in their last four games after losing 1-0 against Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 21, 2023.









