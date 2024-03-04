Stop the Facebook, Tiktok and focus on your game - Songo chides Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo, has taken on Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle, over what he perceives to be the preferential treatment given to UK-based Ghanaian footballer, Freda Ayisi.



Songo, who is the host of Adom TV's Fire for Fire program, has observed that since the arrival of Freda Ayisi, the Black Queens coach has relegated the indigenous Ghanaian players to the background and left their hitherto media engagement duties to Freda Ayisi.



Songo also opined that this supposed discriminatory mindset is a reason for Hauptle’s decision to start Ayisi in the first leg of the Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia at the Accra Sports Stadium, on February 23, 2024.



Turning his attention to the Charlton Athletic Women's midfielder, Songo charged her to slow down on the social media activities and focus on delivering on the pitch.



According to him, the social media activities are distracting her and until her performance on the field witnesses an upturn, she should down her social media tools.



“I don’t understand the coach. Prior to the arrival of the English girl, (Freda Ayisi) she attended press conferences with the local players, but since the girl came, she has changed. She started her in the home game against Zambia but benched her in the second leg after she realized that she wasn’t good.



“The girl is not an outstanding player. She is just fortunate to be playing abroad. She should focus on her football and stop the Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok activities. If you perform on the pitch and you do those things, no one cares, but until the performance improves, she should stop.



“When a new player comes, you don’t just throw her into the game. You ease her into the system by giving her some minutes until she fully adapts. Just because she plays abroad doesn’t mean she is good,” he stated.



Freda Ayisi’s debut for the Black Queens ended on a disappointing note as the team lost to Zambia.



The midfielder was hauled off at halftime following an underwhelming display in the opening 45 minutes of the match.



In the second game, Freda Ayisi saw no action as Ghana fought spiritedly but lost out on qualification to the final round of the qualifying stages after a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture.



EK/AE