Stop messing with people's hearts - Reverend Opuni Frimpong slams Black Stars players

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Reverend Opuni Frimpong, has strongly admonished the Black Stars to take their games more seriously and avoid toying with people's emotions.



Expressing his frustration, he emphasized that recent performances by the Black Stars give the impression that the team is playing with the sentiments of Ghanaians.



He noted that although football is meant to entertain, people have become attached to the team and the Black Stars must refrain from messing up in matches.



Speaking on Adom FM, he stated, “We beg the leaders from the Ministry of Sports to the lower ranks because although we know it's entertainment we want them to know that our emotions are attached to the team.



“People couldn’t sleep, others had headaches because anytime we go to the AFCON then we get knockout of the group stages. It looks like they are now playing with people’s hearts,” Rev. Opuni Frimpong stated.



Rev. Opuni Frimpong’s frustrations come on the back of Ghana’s exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations where the Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stages for the second consecutive time.



The Black Stars started their campaign with a defeat to Cape Verde, before drawing the last two matches to Egypt and Mozambique.



