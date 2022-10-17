Stop joking - Armah Senegal slams persons calling for Asamoah Gyan's inclusion in World Cup squad

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Emmanuel Armah ‘Senegal’ has shot down calls for Asamoah Gyan to be included in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Armah Senegal is dismayed by the calls which he believes are borne out of ignorance and mere comedy.



He is quoted to have said that Asamoah Gyan who has remained club-less since leaving Legon Cities in 2021 deserves no place in the team.



According to him, if invitations to the team were about reputation and not form then he also should be called.



“I don’t follow certain things. Those who are talking about it I want to tell them that football is based on your performance. We will use your performance to call you before you play the national team.



“The players that they’ve mentioned their names to rejoin the Black Stars how many league matches have they played? Which team are they playing now? They are just joking. To be able to play football your performance must be good. You have to perform at the club level. That will create the chance for you to be called. They are just joking and gossiping. That’s what I can say.



“Which team Asamoah Gyan is playing now? Give me the answer. Then I can also come and play. Let’s put the jokes aside and gather the players for them to be serious. God will bless you when you are serious. If you are not serious God will not bless you.



“We have to stop making noise and stop the politics in football. Football is not politics. It is a game of passion. We should not envy the players who are performing but we should rather invite those who are performing in their various leagues. In the final squad, some will make it and others will be dropped”, he told Ghanasportspage.com.



Among the persons advocating for Gyan's inclusion in the Black Stars team for the World Cup is former GFA chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamkloe.



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe believes that Gyan’s experience and goal-scoring prowess makes him a suitable choice for Ghana’s games.



