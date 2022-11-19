'Stop giving moral lessons to people' - FIFA President to Europe and Western media

Sports News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On the eve of the Qatar World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reacted strongly to western criticisms of Qatar's 2022 World Cup hosting rights.



In a wide-ranging address, Infantino accused the Western media of "hypocrisy."



Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA also told western media to stop “giving moral lessons to people”



Due to concerns over the country's human rights record, notably its treatment of migrant workers and those who identify as LGBTQ+, the tournament has been beset by controversy and allegations.



However, Infantino responded strongly to criticism from the west in his remarks made on the eve of the tournament before Qatar's opening match against Ecuador on Sunday.



“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker,” he said.



“Of course, I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled.



“But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country.



“As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine," he added.



“What do you do then? You try to engage, make friends. Don’t start accusing, fighting, insulting, you start engaging. And this is what we should be doing.”



“We have told many, many lessons from some Europeans, from the western world,”



“I think for what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years we should be apologising for next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people,”



“If Europe really cares about the destiny of these people, they can create legal channels – like Qatar did – where a number of these workers can come to Europe to work. Give them some future, some hope,” Infantino said.



“I have difficulties understanding the criticism. We have to invest in helping these people, in education and to give them a better future and more hope. We should all educate ourselves, many things are not perfect but reform and change takes time,"



“This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy. I wonder why no-one recognises the progress made here since 2016,"



“It is not easy to take the critics of a decision that was made 12 years ago. Qatar is ready, it will be the best World Cup ever,"



“I don’t have to defend Qatar, they can defend themselves. I defend football. Qatar has made progress and I feel many other things as well,”



Regarding worries about the safety of LGBTQ+ supporters, Infantino said: “I can confirm that everyone is welcome. If you hear a person here or there who says the opposite, it is not the opinion of the country, it is certainly not the opinion of FIFA,”



On the beer ban, the FIFA boss said: “If this is the biggest issue we have for the World Cup then I will resign immediately and go to the beach to relax,”



“Let me first assure you that every decision taken at this World Cup is a joint decision between Qatar and Fifa,"



“There will be many fan zones where you can buy alcohol in Qatar and fans can simultaneously drink alcohol. I think if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive,"



“Especially because the same rules apply in France, Spain, Portugal and Scotland. Here it has become a big thing because it is a Muslim country? I don’t know why. We tried and that is why I give you the late change of policy. We tried to see if it was possible,” he ended.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world.