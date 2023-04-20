Stop demanding titles from boxers – Agbeko to Ghanaians

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Former IBF Bantamweight champion, Joseph Agbeko has urged Ghanaians to refrain from criticizing boxers when they suffer defeats.



According to Agbeko, boxers fund their preparations for bouts themselves, unlike footballers who receive state support when they play for the national team.



Agbeko expressed his frustration at fans who do not attend matches to support boxers, yet criticize them from the comfort of their homes if they lose a bout.



“These fans [complaining] don’t even come to the stadium and pay to watch, so we can have some bargaining value for earnings, they only sit here and watch, and when you lose, they want to insult you. When you win, they want to share the glory, but when you lose everyone wants to insult,” Agbeko said to Joy Sports.



He emphasized that no boxer enters a ring with the intention of losing and that Ghanaians must first invest in boxers before demanding titles from them.



Agbeko added that the government does not invest in boxers' preparations for fights, thus, Ghanaians should put pressure on the government to support boxers financially, as they do with footballers.



“The one in the ring wants to win more than you watching,” Agbeko started. “And one thing they have to know is the government does not invest in our preparations towards any fight. If Ghanaians know they want to criticise boxers, they should be ready to invest in the preparation of fighters.



“They should put pressure on the government, so they invest in the preparation of fighters, so whenever a fighter loses – as the Black Stars do after funding support – they can insult us.”



He emphasized that boxers are human and can have off days, and it is essential to support them through their highs and lows.



He cited the cases of Ghanaian boxers Richard Commey and Isaac Dogboe, who both held world titles but faced criticism after their recent defeats.



