Stop 'begging' Qatar for a stadium because we can't maintain it - Alhaji Grusah to Sports Minister

Sports News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has urged the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif to end his quest of 'begging' the Qatari government to donate a stadium to Ghana.



According to King Faisal owner, the Minister should not bother himself because the facility cannot be maintained properly, citing the terrible state of the existing stadia in Ghana as a case study.



Alhaji Grusah's comments confirm the earlier reports that the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth and Sports is in talks with Qatar authorities to consider donating one of the stadia used for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Ghana.



“I will advise the Sports Minister not to appeal to the Qatar government for any stadium because we cannot maintain it."



"We can't even maintain it should they agree to hand over the stadium to us unless the Qatari government agrees to maintain it for us."



“We just can't do it, the flow of water at our washrooms at various stadia is not working and becomes difficult if not impossible to visit the washrooms when you go to the stadium and this is because we lack maintenance culture in this country,” Alhaji Grusah said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM as quoted by footballghana.