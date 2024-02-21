Stop abusing footballers - Spokesperson of Ayew family shares amid post-AFCON attack on players

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, is preaching against the abuse of footballers after some Black Stars suffered severe backlash for their performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Fiifi Tackie in a Facebook post, pleaded that football fans stick with the players and back them instead of subjecting them to insults.



"Support footballers don't abuse them," he wrote.



Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Richard Ofori are some of the Black Stars players who were subjected to vile abuse and attacks by some Ghanaians after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana exited the tournament in the group stage, amassing only two points after two draws and a defeat in a group with Mozambique, Egypt and Cape Verde.





EE/EK