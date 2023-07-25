Stop Odotei, Akanbi from recruiting players - Angry Hearts of Oak fans tell Board

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Angry supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak have called on the Board of Directors of the club to stop Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Brimah Akanbi, from signing players.



They made this plea during the National Chapter Committee (NCC) Forum at the Civil Service Auditorium in Accra last Saturday.



Over 190 delegates of the NCC converged on the auditorium for the first time in four years to deliberate on issues affecting the club and chart a new path for their darling club.



At the forum, the delegates extended the tenure of the NCC executives by a year and proposed to review a bye-law to ensure that the tenure of the NCC leadership was in tandem with the climax of each season.



They then appealed to the board to appoint a new coach of international repute, who would be given a free hand to buy players he deems fit to deliver for the club.



They also demanded that such a coach should have a specific role and the sole authority to select players for matches.



Hearts of Oak are currently without a head coach after mutually parting ways with David Ocloo after just eight months at the club.



Ocloo led the side until the end of last season the team finished 12th.



Meanwhile, without a substantive head coach, Kelvin Osei Asibey has joined the club from Eleven Wonders.



The 2023/24 Ghana football season will kick off in Septeber later this year.