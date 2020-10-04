Press Releases of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Stonebwoy begins Big Boss energy drink road show from Ashiaman

Stonebwoy commenced the nationwide tour from Ashaiman, where he was raised

Dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy, has launched a nationwide roadshow to promote an image-inspired version of his Energy Drink brand, 'Big Boss' Energy Drink.



This comes after Stonebwoy and his manufacturing partners, Bel-Beverages, introduced a rebranded version of Big Boss Energy drink inspired by musician which has his image branded on the label.



The idea is to create a stronger bond between the product and the positive image, creativity and global appeal of Stonebwoy.



It also seeks to project the values of hardwork, determination and tenacity he portrays.



The musician and an entourage from Big Boss Energy Drink took to the principal streets of Ashaiman to announce the release of the new label while he was giving out free samples to crowd gathered.



He urged them to patronize Big Boss Energy Drink, as it contains the right ingredients in the right proportions that are not harmful to humans.



He, however, re-echoed the caution that energy drinks are to be consumed in moderation and not suitable for persons under eighteen years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and those sensitive to caffeine.



Patrons of the Ashaiman market on the fateful day, who were elated about the visit of their icon, could not hide the excitement of tasting the new Stonebwoy-inspired Big Boss Energy Drink,



Stonebwoy also embarked on an official tour of the factories of Bel-Beverages in Kpone to inspect the production of Big Boss Energy Drink, the product licensed to him.



Prior to this development, Stonebwoy entered a licensing deal with Bel-Beverage’s parent company 'Blow Chem Industries Limited', in December 2019 which has seen the re-branding of the product and his influence in the brand communication processes.



During the factory tour on Wednesday, the 'Top Skanka' hitmaker was taken through the superior manufacturing process of Big Boss Energy Drink, the strict hygienic manufacturing standards and practices employed to make Big Boss an internationally accepted brand.



Management assured Stonebwoy of their resolve to keep innovating and improving Big Boss Energy Drink to the changing demands of the Ghanaian market, while he drives the brand with his tenacity and creative abilities.





