Stoke City's Tariq Fosu named in Championship team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Stoke City winger Tariq Fosu has been rewarded for his performance for his Championship team over the weekend.



He has been named in the Championship team of week 13 after his assist for his side in their big win.



Stoke City defeated league leaders Sheffield United 3-1 at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday in a morale-boosting win.



Fosu who is on loan from Brentford played the entire duration of the game as he helped his side to a famous victory.



The home side took an early lead when Ben Wilmot converted from a clipped cross by 40-year-old Jagielka but Rhian Brewster levelled for the away side with a close-range volley.



Jagielka then headed home from a corner in time added on at the end of the first half for his first goal since April 2019.



The Potters, who had been winless in three, wrapped up the victory in the final minute when Liam Delap tapped in from close range from Tyrese Campbell's centre.



Stoke City after the important victory are currently sitting 15th on the log with 16 points after 13 games.



The Potters will travel to Preston North End in their next league fixture this Saturday.