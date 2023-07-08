Still no offers made to Ajax for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Despite the many activities in the transfer market, there is nothing concrete concerning Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.



The talented youngster is a transfer target of a number of clubs in Europe including Manchester United.



Since last summer, a number of clubs have been linked with a move to sign the Black Stars attacker.



Although he was affected by injury setbacks last season and the season before, his stocks remain high and he is regarded as a top player by clubs.



While it is expected that Mohammed Kudus will leave Ajax this summer, sources say up till now no club has tabled an official offer to the Dutch Eredivisie giants.



Among the many clubs that can make a move, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Dortmund and Manchester United remain ideal.



Reports in Holland suggest that Ajax will be hoping to cash in around 60-80 million euros for the Ghana sensation.



Last season, Mohammed Kudus scored 18 goals in all competitions for his club despite being sidelined at some point and missing a number of games.