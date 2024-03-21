Steven Mukwala doesn’t want to extend his Asante Kotoko contract - Emmanuel Dasoberi

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala, is facing uncertainty regarding his future at the club as his current contract is nearing its expiration at the end of the season.



Mukwala, who joined Kotoko from URA SC in 2022, has reportedly turned down multiple contract extension offers from the club, signaling his intention to move on.



Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) at Kotoko, confirmed Mukwala's decision to part ways with the club during an interview on Kessben FM in Kumasi.



Dasoberi acknowledged the club's efforts to negotiate a contract renewal with Mukwala but revealed that the player remains steadfast in his desire to explore opportunities elsewhere.



"Mukwala Steven Dese doesn’t want to renew his contract. There’ll be a perfect replacement for Mukwala when the season ends,” Dasoberi told Kessben FM.



Mukwala has eight goals in 16 league appearances for the Porcupine Warriors and has been named in the Uganda squad for their upcoming friendlies, including against Ghana.