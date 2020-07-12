Sports News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Steve Polack disappointed in Kotoko for failing to compensate accident victims after 3 years

Former Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Polack has expressed his disappointment and frustration at the club for failing to compensate accident victims after 3 years.



In 2017, the club bus carrying a contingent of 15 players, 7 technical team members, as well as 2 journalists were involved in an accident while returning from Accra after losing 1-0 to Inter Allies.



The accident led to the deputy equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare losing his life with the head coach Steve Polack and several other players sustaining various degrees of injuries.



Subsequently, Asante Kotoko received huge sums of money in donations as well as insurance package to support the accident victims.



Three years on, the compensations have not been paid to players who were involved in the accident.



Speaking to Wontumi FM, Coach Steve Polack added his voice as he stressed that it has taken too long.



“Basically it’s a human thing that you do that, you come to your employee’s aid when there have been kind of problem to your employee.



“You are an employee and you are working for an employer, you expect them (employer) to take care of you whatever that happens to you during your contract or how long you’ve been working there so we are expecting them(Asante Kotoko) to do that”, the English coach said.



He added, “Let’s be honest, they are adult, they should know these things; If the tables turn around and it happens to them, how will they feel, three years later and we still haven’t been compensated, what if is them was in the accident, don’t you think they would have already got their compensation?”



“So always you need to put yourself in other people’s shoes and feel it too, Kotoko needs to compensate us (accident victims).”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.