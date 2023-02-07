Steve Mukwala makes a new promise after scoring brace against Accra Lions

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko striker, Steve Mukwala has promised to work on his finishing and be more clinical in front of goal.



The Ugandan striker was on fire on Monday, February 6, 2023, as Asante Kotoko thumped Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday 16 of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League.



Two goals from Steve Mukwala and a goal each from Rashid Norttey and Enock Morrison gave the Porcupines a 4-0 victory and the Ugandan is impressed with his recent performances.



"Actually I feel so delighted when I score a brace and the team wins so I really feel better. Basically, we haven't found our shoes yet we are still struggling but with time actually, we are really preparing for the second round."



"The first round it hasn't been like what we expected so the second round I think we shall do better. Basically, that is the ultimate goal I have been goal king I really work hard so that each and every game I can improve," he said after the game against Accra Lions.



Asante Kotoko are now 4 points behind Aduana Stars who are leading the Premier League table with 31 points.