Steve Cooper praises Andre Ayew's role in putting pressure on Wycombe defenders

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has showered praises on the club's front three including Andre Dede Ayew after their away win at Wycombe in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.



Ayew netted his first goal of the campaign as Swansea secured a 2-0 win on the road, with the team keeping another clean sheet, their third on a row.



Steve Cooper praised the team's defensive performance, but hailed the Ghana captain and striker partners Jamal Lowe and Morgan Gibbs-White for putting pressure on Wycombe.



“I have said before that to keep a clean sheet in the Championship is no mean feat, so to be able to keep three in a row is excellent,” said the head coach after the game.



“The challenge now is to try and keep that going in the next game.



“I knew the stat about three in a row as Joe Rodon had mentioned it to me, and it’s good to have done that.



“But we don’t want to look back, we have to look forward.



“But we are defending well as a team, and don’t underestimate how important the work and running Jamal (Lowe), Andre (Ayew) and Morgan (Gibbs-White) do up the top of the pitch, putting pressure on defenders and forcing them to go long.



“It helps out the backline, the midfield are competing well and the boys at the back are defending for their lives.



“We played well on and off the ball today.”

