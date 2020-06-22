Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Stephen Oduro reveals why GFA imposed a year ban on him

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Stephen Oduro known in football circles as ‘Tico Tico’ has revealed why the Ghana Football Association (GFA) imposed a year ban on him during his stint with Real Tamale United in 1999.



Following his impressive run of form in the 1999 Ghana Premier League for Real Tamale United, a chunk of clubs in the league shown interest to sign him.



However, after the 1999 U-17 World Cup in New Zealand, the management of RTU confirmed his transfer to Ashantigold for a fee of GHC12,000.



Oduro in an interview with Don Summer of Angel FM in Kumasi, said that, “After signing for Ashantigold I received a share of GHC4,500 from the money. I was so excited because I had never see such an amount before. Truth be told I didn’t fancy the move to Ashantigold because there were great players at their folds but their management convinced me and assured me of enough playing time”



“So after finalizing the deal with Ashantigold they gave me two weeks to prepare and come back to Obuasi as the league was about to commence but for all this while I was sleeping with my father”



He affirmed that after signing for Ashanti Gold, Kumasi Asante Kotoko also shown interest in him and for that matter hijacked the move.



According to the midfielder, the then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kotoko, Herbert Mensah lamented the club’s readiness to sign him.



“Kotoko management led by Hebert Mensah came directly to my dad who was a staunch supporter of the club and told him how ready they are to sign me. In spite of that, my dad told me to return whatever I took from Ashantigold and play for Kotoko”



“In fact, Hebert Mensah convinced me a lot so I accepted to play for Kotoko. I was very happy to the level that I didn’t know I have signed for Ashantigold. My dad was also blissful”



“I later told Kotoko management that I have taken money from Ashantigold but they told me to return the money. So I return the money and told them I don’t have interest in the club again”



“So it became a banter between Kotoko and Ashantigold. However, Ashantigold dragged the case to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and I was banned for a year for double registration. So in the year 2000 I didn’t play a part in the GPL”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.