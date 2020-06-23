Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Stephen Oduro reveals two greatest regrets in his life

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Stephen Oduro has revealed that his inability to win the 2002 CAF winners cup with Kotoko and the May 9th disaster is something he regrets.



Oduro was known to be one of the best midfielders in his generation but says failure to win the continental showpiece with the Kumasi based club and also the May 9th disaster still hurts him



Kumasi became a virtual cemetery when home side, Kotoko, lost the CAF winners Cup to Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the final match played in Kumasi.



Despite winning 2-1 at their own backyard to bring the overall score to 2-2, the Moroccans won the cup on away goal rule.



Oduro in an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi said that, “Not winning the CAF winners cup in 2002 and the May 9th disaster are the two greatest regrets in my life. Truth to be told, our defeat to Hearts of Oak in 2004 confederations cup did not upset me”



“After losing the final I thought that was the end of my life because there were a lot of promises from our management. I thought I would not get money in football again due to that defeat because motivation in terms of money were high. You can ask any of my teammates”



“We were promised a house each. Aside the house, there were other mouthwatering promises from the fans, the life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu. In all each player could have earned about GHC15,000 plus a house but it couldn’t materialized”



“It took me three days to return to normal life aftermath of our defeat. I locked myself up in my room for several days but God knows best”

